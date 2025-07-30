How to watch Arsenal FC vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season north London derby
All eyes will be on Mikel Arteta’s team selection as Viktor Gyokeres is set to receive his first Arsenal minutes after completing a £55million move from Sporting.
Arsenal were crying out for a consistent striker throughout last season, and the hope is that the prolific Swede will help them reach the summit of the Premier League.
In the opposite dugout, Thomas Frank is juggling a few injuries with Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski still out, while James Maddison and Dominic Solanke are considered doubts.
After recording draws with both Wycombe and Luton Town in a double-header day of friendlies last weekend, Spurs are in need of a positive result.
With just two more friendlies remaining before they face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, time is running out to get on song.
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham
TV channel: The match will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.
Live stream: The match will be streamed live on both SPURSPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house streaming platform, and on Arsenal.com.
An annual pass to SPURSPLAY costs £45.00, while Arsenal operate on a pay-per-view basis. An ‘early bird pass’ can be purchased for £4.99, but that price point will rise to £6.99 at 9am BST on the morning of the game.
Coverage on both Arsenal.com and SPURSPLAY will begin at 11.30am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.
Live blog: Follow the action right here with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
