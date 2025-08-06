How to watch Arsenal FC vs Villarreal: TV channel and live stream for friendly today
After playing three games in Asia as part of this summer’s tour of Singapore and Hong Kong, the Gunners are back in familiar surroundings today as they welcome the LaLiga outfit to the Emirates Stadium.
This provides supporters with an opportunity to see all six new signings in action at home for the very first time.
Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start in Arsenal colours after a substitute appearance against Tottenham last week, while Noni Madueke is in contention to make his unofficial debut having cut short his holiday to join up with the squad.
Gabriel and Jurrien Timber are yet to feature in pre-season, while Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard are doubts after picking up knocks against Newcastle and in the north London derby respectively.
Mikel Arteta will be keen to get some minutes into the legs of every available player if possible as he’ll have one eye on the starting XI for the Gunners’ Premier League opener away at Manchester United next weekend.
Villarreal arrive in the capital with a couple of former Arsenal players in their ranks as Denis Suarez and Nicolas Pepe return to their old stomping ground hoping to leave an impression.
This is the first meeting between the two sides at any level since May 2021 when a goalless draw in north London meant the visitors – then managed by Unai Emery – progressed to the Europa League final.
Here’s how to watch today’s friendly unfold…
How to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal
TV channel: The game will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Arsenal website or app. Coverage starts shortly before the 6pm BST kick-off.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium!
Source link