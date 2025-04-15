How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
Villa host PSG in the second leg knowing they have to score at least two goals without reply to eliminate one of the favourites to win the competition and continue their own impressive journey in Europe this season.
Despite breaking the deadlock at the Parc des Princes last week, Unai Emery’s side just could not contain the recently crowned Ligue 1 champions who ultimately ran out 3-1 winners in the first leg.
Nuno Mendes’ injury time goal may prove to be decisive as PSG look for a repeat of their last-16 clash with Liverpool when they emerged from Anfield with a 1-0 win (4-1 on penalties) and plenty of plaudits cross Europe.
This is set to be the second time the two sides have met in a competitive match and the winners will advance to the semi-finals to face either Arsenal or Real Madrid.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.
Source link