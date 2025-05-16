How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Unai Emery’s side begin the weekend outside of the Champions League qualification places by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Chelsea – also in action tonight at home to Manchester United.
Villa are one of the form teams in the Premier League having won seven of their last eight to give themselves a great chance of sealing a top-five finish.
Victory over Spurs – whose attentions are very much elsewhere – will be enough to leapfrog Manchester City in the table, albeit for a few days as Pep Guardiola’s side are not in league action this weekend.
Tottenham suffered a 20th Premier League loss of the season at home to Crystal Palace last weekend and are in very real danger of finishing 17th which is just one place above the relegation zone.
However, they are likely to rest a number of key names with next Wednesday’s Europa League final in mind.
This game was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, only for Premier League to approve Spurs’ request to bring it forward to allow them the same amount of recovery time as Man Utd ahead of the Bilbao showpiece on May 21.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 7.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park.
