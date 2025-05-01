How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today
Man Utd – despite their awful Premier League form – are the only unbeaten team in European competition this season, but that record will surely be put to the test against the LaLiga outfit.
It can be argued there is slightly more pressure, at least in the first leg, on Bilbao as the final later this month is being held in their own stadium – San Mames – and Nico Williams spoke yesterday about the honour such an occasion would bring.
Of the two teams, Bilbao are in better form. Their only defeat in their last 10 games across all competitions was away at Real Madrid and it took an injury-time goal from Federico Valverde to break their resistance.
Having said that, the Red Devils know winning the Europa League is their only route back into Europe next season and proved against Lyon in the quarter-final that they’ve got the character to go all the way.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch…
How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
Source link