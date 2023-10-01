43
1
40
21
34
4
45
5
20
35
33
47
10
7
24
50
48
11
32
49
30
23
31
15
29
46
39
26
14
18
2
38
16
3
8
25
13
9
37
22
44

How to watch Australia vs Portugal for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup match today

138 1 minute read


Following defeats to Wales and Fiji, the Wallabies look to be heading out of the tournament after Fiji came from behind to claim a narrow win over Georgia on Saturday.

Australia will be eliminated if Fiji beat a winless Portugal in their final pool game next Sunday.

Head coach Eddie Jones has dumped spearhead Samu Kerevi against Portugal, in the latest of his odd lineup selections.


Source link

138 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Barkley makes first Hatters start as Edwards urges Luton to relish Friday night football

Barkley makes first Hatters start as Edwards urges Luton to relish Friday night football

Moises Caicedo leads shortlist of replacements as Chelsea agree to sell Mateo Kovacic to Man City

Moises Caicedo leads shortlist of replacements as Chelsea agree to sell Mateo Kovacic to Man City

‘Jealous’ Alcaraz craves Federer’s advice during Djokovic revenge mission at Wimbledon

‘Jealous’ Alcaraz craves Federer’s advice during Djokovic revenge mission at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin latest score, updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin latest score, updates from Centre Court

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo