How to watch Australia vs Portugal for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup match today

Following defeats to Wales and Fiji, the Wallabies look to be heading out of the tournament after Fiji came from behind to claim a narrow win over Georgia on Saturday.

Australia will be eliminated if Fiji beat a winless Portugal in their final pool game next Sunday.

Head coach Eddie Jones has dumped spearhead Samu Kerevi against Portugal, in the latest of his odd lineup selections.

Jones has named a new centre combination, with Izaia Perese joining Lalakai Foketi, as Australia attempt to finish a disastrous campaign on a positive note.

Here’s how to watch all the action…

Where to watch Australia vs Portugal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV 4. Coverage begins at 4.15pm BST.

Live stream: ITV X, free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.