How to watch Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup today
Vincent Kompany’s side are among the favourites to win FIFA’s revamped competition, though they will have to avoid complacency when facing the New Zealand outfit.
Boosted by the return to fitness of Jamal Musiala, the Bundesliga champions have also included Dayot Upamecano, Thomas Muller and summer signing Jonathan Tah in their Club World Cup squad.
Those names alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich make Bayern a force to be reckoned with as they seek to top a group that also contains Boca Juniors and Benfica.
Meanwhile Auckland are seen as the biggest outsiders in the competition as they have flown halfway across the globe hoping to spring a surprise or two in the United States.
So, can Auckland cause an upset in Cincinnati, Ohio or will Bayern get off to the perfect start?
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Auckland City
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5) which is free-to-air. Coverage starts at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via channel5.com and the DAZN website which are both free with a registration.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup and will show all 63 matches of the competition.
No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
Live coverage: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
