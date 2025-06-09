35
2
34
44
25
39
46
26
14
37
30
16
8
40
49
3
4
23
9
20
1
18
13
5
33
29
11
31
22
32
48
24
10
15
38
43
How to watch Belgium vs Wales: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today

How to watch Belgium vs Wales: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today

2025-06-09Last Updated: 2025-06-09
333 1 minute read


The Dragons are currently top of Group J following wins over Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein as well as securing a last-gasp draw away North Macedonia back in March.

Now comes, arguably, the toughest test for Wales as Craig Bellamy’s unbeaten start to life in international management is under serious threat away from home against Belgium.

Whilst this is by no means Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are still going strong and the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana will pose a threat.

It’s safe to say the pressure is somewhat on the hosts tonight after being held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia last Friday, a result that sees them trail Wales by six points – albeit having played two games fewer.

A fixture that could go a long way to determining who tops the group and here is everything you need to know about how to watch it all unfold…

Where to watch Belgium vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being shown live and free-to-air on the BBC. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST on BBC One ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via BBC iPlayer, S4C Online and the BBC Sport Website which are free with a registration.


Source link

2025-06-09Last Updated: 2025-06-09
333 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea transfer window guide: Jamie Gittens, Viktor Gyokeres and Enzo Maresca's busy summer plans

Chelsea transfer window guide: Jamie Gittens, Viktor Gyokeres and Enzo Maresca's busy summer plans

2025-06-03
Chris Eubank Jr discharged from hospital after precautionary checks following Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr discharged from hospital after precautionary checks following Conor Benn fight

2025-04-28
Arsenal FC XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Arsenal FC XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

2025-05-18
David Moyes confirms West Ham’s plan for Mohammed Kudus ahead of Liverpool clash

David Moyes confirms West Ham’s plan for Mohammed Kudus ahead of Liverpool clash

2023-09-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo