How to watch Belgium vs Wales: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today
The Dragons are currently top of Group J following wins over Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein as well as securing a last-gasp draw away North Macedonia back in March.
Now comes, arguably, the toughest test for Wales as Craig Bellamy’s unbeaten start to life in international management is under serious threat away from home against Belgium.
Whilst this is by no means Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are still going strong and the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana will pose a threat.
It’s safe to say the pressure is somewhat on the hosts tonight after being held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia last Friday, a result that sees them trail Wales by six points – albeit having played two games fewer.
A fixture that could go a long way to determining who tops the group and here is everything you need to know about how to watch it all unfold…
Where to watch Belgium vs Wales
TV channel: In the UK, the game is being shown live and free-to-air on the BBC. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST on BBC One ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via BBC iPlayer, S4C Online and the BBC Sport Website which are free with a registration.
Source link