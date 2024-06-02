How to watch Beta Squad vs AMP for FREE: TV channel and live stream for charity match today
Beta Squad and AMP face off at Selhurst Park today in a huge charity match.
The two YouTube groups, headed by Chunkz and Kai Cenat respectively, bring a host of their influencer friends to south London to raise money for good causes.
Mark Goldbridge will manage the British Beta Squad, taking on Druski’s AMP side from the United States.
Also on show will be the likes of rapper Aitch, Twitch streamer Yung Filly, KSI’s younger brother Deji, Angry Ginge and prominent X user UTDTrey.
Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 4pm BST, with gates opening at 1pm. The match is sold out.
Where to watch Beta Squad vs AMP
Live stream: Fans can watch the match on YouTube, with the game set to kick-off at 4pm BST.
Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.
