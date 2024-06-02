37
16
18
49
8
30
23
2
9
48
39
31
29
24
22
40
14
43
26
4
15
44
11
1
46
25
13
34
33
32
5
10
3
20
38
35
How to watch Beta Squad vs AMP for FREE: TV channel and live stream for charity match today

How to watch Beta Squad vs AMP for FREE: TV channel and live stream for charity match today

2024-06-02Last Updated: 2024-06-02
351 1 minute read


Beta Squad and AMP face off at Selhurst Park today in a huge charity match.

The two YouTube groups, headed by Chunkz and Kai Cenat respectively, bring a host of their influencer friends to south London to raise money for good causes.

Mark Goldbridge will manage the British Beta Squad, taking on Druski’s AMP side from the United States.

Also on show will be the likes of rapper Aitch, Twitch streamer Yung Filly, KSI’s younger brother Deji, Angry Ginge and prominent X user UTDTrey.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 4pm BST, with gates opening at 1pm. The match is sold out.

Where to watch Beta Squad vs AMP

Live stream: Fans can watch the match on YouTube, with the game set to kick-off at 4pm BST.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.


Source link

2024-06-02Last Updated: 2024-06-02
351 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Bale Nets Two As Spurs Thrash Burnley, Liverpool Blunt Blades To Stop Rot

2021-03-01
Jurrien Timber injury: Fears that Arsenal defender faces long spell out with serious knee problem

Jurrien Timber injury: Fears that Arsenal defender faces long spell out with serious knee problem

2023-08-14
Darwin Nunez pulls out of Uruguay squad after picking up hamstring issue in Liverpool defeat to Man United

Darwin Nunez pulls out of Uruguay squad after picking up hamstring issue in Liverpool defeat to Man United

2024-03-18
Tottenham injury update: Brennan Johnson, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon latest news and return dates

Tottenham injury update: Brennan Johnson, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon latest news and return dates

2024-04-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo