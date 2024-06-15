How to watch Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight
It is a high-profile rematch almost a full five years in the making, with Riakporhe having edged a tight split-decision win over Billam-Smith when the pair last met at the O2 Arena back in the summer of 2019.
That was the only loss of Billam-Smith’s 20-fight professional career to date and he bounced back in admirable style, reeling off 10 successive wins and dethroning WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie before successfully defending his new world title for the first time against Mateusz Masternak.
Now he will be desperate to avenge his sole defeat by the unbeaten Riakporhe, who is stepping up to world level for the very first time after producing 17 consecutive victories including 13 knockouts.
He could have previously fought for the IBF belt at 200lbs, but relinquished his status as mandatory challenger to then champion Jai Opetaia last year and instead targeted a lucrative rematch with Billam-Smith.
South Londoner Riakporhe could follow Billam-Smith’s Bournemouth exploits by winning a first world title at the home of his beloved football club, Crystal Palace.
An intriguing undercard includes the likes of Isaac Chamberlain, Ben Whittaker, Dan Azeez and Francesca Hennessy.
How to watch Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe
TV channel: Saturday night’s Boxxer event will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action from 6pm BST and Sky Sports Main Event at 9pm.
Live stream: The Sky Go app will offer a live stream service online to those with a Sky Sports subscription.
Live blog: You won’t miss a single bout on fight night with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog.
