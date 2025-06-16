How to watch Boca Juniors vs Benfica: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup match today
The Club World Cup will see Europe and South America collide tonight as Benfica take on Boca Juniors at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Benfica have a lot to make up for after missing out on the Primeira Liga title by an agonising two points, the silverware falling instead to rivals Sporting.
They did bring home the Taca de Portugal this season but will not readily turn down another piece of silverware, and have an opportunity to get their campaign off to a good start against Boca tonight.
This will be something of a home match for the Argentine side, whose supporters have a much shorter journey to Miami than the Portuguese contingent.
They are in the midst of a trophyless campaign, a fact which could soon end this summer, but they are not among the favourites.
With former Manchester United man Sergio Romero between the sticks and Uruguay legend Edinson Cavani up top, though, anything is possible.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Benfica
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5), which is free-to-air. Coverage starts at 10:45pm BST ahead of an 11pm kick-off.
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via channel5.com and the DAZN website, which are both free with a registration.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup and will show all 63 matches of the competition.
No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
