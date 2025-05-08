How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today
A 3-1 first-leg win in north London puts Spurs firmly in the driving seat as they look to reach their first European final in six years, but the hosts’ artificial pitch is cause for concern.
Glimt have won six of their seven home games in the Europa League this season, and are usually good for more than one goal. Spurs know they will likely need to score tonight to seal their spot in Bilbao showpiece.
With James Maddison out, along with fellow midfielder Lucas Bergvall, Ange Postecoglou has some selection decisions to make as Spurs look to again keep their season alive.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch…
How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Aspmyra Stadion in the Norwegian town of Bodo.
Source link