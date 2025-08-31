How to watch Brighton vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Brighton sit 18th in the table after making a slow start to their season, struggling to inspire in a 2-0 defeat at Everton and a 1-1 draw with Fulham.
They roared back to form in midweek, though, trouncing Oxford United 6-0 in the Carabao Cup. Fabian Hurzeler named a much-rotated side for that tie, and will have his first team well rested for City’s visit.
Guardiola’s outfit will, of course, prove a considerably more challenging opponent, but the Seagulls will hope to carry their momentum from that huge victory into a crunch league clash.
Newly signed striker Stefanos Tzimas was at the double in the Oxford win, but Hurzeler said he does not plan to rush him into a senior squad role: “There are different demands in a Premier League game than the game today.
“He (Tzimas) came into a game where it was already 3-0 so it’s not the intensity you can expect in a Premier League game.”
Here’s all you need to know about how to follow the match!
How to watch Brighton vs Man City
TV channel: Brighton vs Man City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can follow the action online via the Sky Go app and website, or via Now TV.
Live blog: You can also follow along with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
