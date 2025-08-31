25
38
9
49
48
23
15
2
4
24
43
33
30
46
29
31
44
40
32
11
34
39
3
22
37
5
8
35
1
26
10
18
14
20
13
16
How to watch Brighton vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Brighton vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-08-31Last Updated: 2025-08-31
347 1 minute read


Brighton sit 18th in the table after making a slow start to their season, struggling to inspire in a 2-0 defeat at Everton and a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

They roared back to form in midweek, though, trouncing Oxford United 6-0 in the Carabao Cup. Fabian Hurzeler named a much-rotated side for that tie, and will have his first team well rested for City’s visit.

Guardiola’s outfit will, of course, prove a considerably more challenging opponent, but the Seagulls will hope to carry their momentum from that huge victory into a crunch league clash.

Newly signed striker Stefanos Tzimas was at the double in the Oxford win, but Hurzeler said he does not plan to rush him into a senior squad role: “There are different demands in a Premier League game than the game today.

“He (Tzimas) came into a game where it was already 3-0 so it’s not the intensity you can expect in a Premier League game.”

Here’s all you need to know about how to follow the match!

How to watch Brighton vs Man City

TV channel: Brighton vs Man City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.


Source link

2025-08-31Last Updated: 2025-08-31
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Brighton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Brighton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-24
Four reasons the Brits can’t stop winning at Wimbledon

Four reasons the Brits can’t stop winning at Wimbledon

2025-07-02
Sporting vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Sporting vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-11-05
The 6ft 3in British teenager making history with Ferrari

The 6ft 3in British teenager making history with Ferrari

2024-03-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo