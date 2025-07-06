How to watch the British Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for Silverstone today
It is a race which could prove pivotal in the grand scheme of the drivers’ championship.
Home hero Lando Norris, who now has a stand at Silverstone named after him, came into the weekend sitting second in the standings, 15 points shy of his teammate Oscar Piastri.
A win for Norris could see him usurp the Australian and move back onto the top rung, but both were pipped to pole by Max Verstappen.
“It was a really good day,” he said. “Great to see the crowd, amazing to be out on track in a Ferrari here at Silverstone.
“The Red Bull and McLaren have an upgrade, so for us to be in the mix still given they have had a step today is really positive.
“Definitely feel we can dream of having a strong weekend but putting it all together and extracting it is another thing.”
How to watch the British Grand Prix
TV channel: The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage starting from 2pm BST ahead of lights out at 3pm.
Coverage will also be available for FREE on Channel 4.
Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch the action live online with the Sky Go app and website, or via NOW TV.
Coverage is also available for FREE online via channel4.com.
Live blog: Follow the action lap by lap right here with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
