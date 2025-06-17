How to watch British and Irish Lions tour 2025: TV channel and live stream for every match
The renowned quadrennial touring team made up of the best players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland head Down Under this month for a packed nine-match schedule that includes three Tests with Joe Schmidt’s improving Wallabies in addition to six warm-up games against Super Rugby and invitational opposition.
That is after Andy Farrell’s star-studded side – led by England captain Maro Itoje – have competed for the 1888 Cup in a farewell fixture against Argentina in Dublin on Friday night (June 20).
Here is all you need to know about how and where to watch every Lions game live this summer as they seek a first series win since their last visit to Australia under Warren Gatland in 2013 and only a second since South Africa in 1997, having drawn with the All Blacks in 2017 before being edged out by the reigning world champion Springboks in the Covid-impacted tour of 2021.
How to watch British and Irish Lions tour 2025
TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the Lions tour once again this year.
They will be screening every fixture live via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage typically beginning at 10am BST ahead of 11am BST kick-offs across the board for the nine games taking place in Australia, including the three Tests.
Coverage begins at 7pm BST for an 8pm kick-off in the 1888 Cup clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday night.
Live stream: Fans with a Sky Sports subscription can also catch every contest on the tour live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow every Lions game live this summer with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blogs.
