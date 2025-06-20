How to watch British and Irish Lions vs Argentina: TV channel and live stream for 1888 Cup today
The star-studded touring side are historically unbeaten in seven meetings with the Pumas, winning six times and drawing once, and they will look to preserve that record in Dublin this evening before heading Down Under.
In a further boost to the Lions, Argentina are not on a good run. They come into the meeting, their first competitive match since November, on a run of just one win in their last four, shipping bruising defeats to South Africa, France, and Ireland along the way.
Nine England stars have made the starting XV for Andy Farrell’s Lions, with Maro Itoje donning the captain’s armband. Joining him are Marcus and Fin Smith, as well as Ellis Genge and Tom Curry.
Farrell said the decisions were far from easy: “There’s such good competition and that’s how it should be.
“You can give yourself any excuse as far as time together is concerned, but we’ve had good prep and if you want to be a good Lions player you’ve got to hit your straps straight from the off.”
How to watch British and Irish Lions vs Argentina
TV channel: Today’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can follow the action live online via the Sky Go app. The match will also be streamed on Now TV.
Live blog: You can follow minute-by-minute updates and all the latest news with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.
