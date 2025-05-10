How to watch Cacace vs Wood: TV channel and live stream for boxing today
The pair descend on the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham for what has been billed by some as a potential contender for fight of the year.
The former world champions, now both 36 years old, find themselves at a career crossroads, having both last been seen beating two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington.
Cacace vacated the super-featherweight belt he took off Warrington to search of bigger tests, while Wood has stepped up a division.
For the winner, the chance to put himself in title fight contention. For the loser, big questions to be asked about their career moving forward. Plenty is on the line this evening.
Elsewhere on the card, Liam Davies steps up to 126lbs to take on Kurt Walker after Troy Jones and Chris Kongo go toe to toe. Huey Malone, Harris Akbar, Charlie Senior and Joe Tyers all make their professional debuts.
How to watch Cacace vs Wood
TV channel and live stream: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood is being shown live via DAZN in the UK. The undercard is set to begin at 7pm BST, with the main event ring walks not expected before 10pm.
Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight can also watch it live online via the DAZN website and app.
Live blog: You can also follow the event with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.
