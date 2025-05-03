How to watch Canelo vs Scull: TV channel and live stream for boxing today
The 34-year-old, who holds the WBC, WBO and WBA straps at 168lbs, has the chance to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion after being stripped of his IBF title last year due to pursuing a clash with Edgar Berlanga rather than mandatory challenger Scull.
Scull, meanwhile, beat Vladimir Shishkin back in October to claim the vacant title, and is targeting a huge upset in Riyadh.
It will, of course, will a tough ask as Canelo has remained dominant at super-middleweight after wins against Berlanga, Jaime Munguia and Jermell Charlo over the past 18 months.
So is a shock on the cards, or will Canelo prepare for his upcoming bout with Terence Crawford in September by claiming victory?
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the fight…
How to watch Canelo vs Scull
TV channel: In the UK, Canelo vs Scull is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £21.99. However, if bought with the PPV for the Times Square event the previous night, which includes the likes of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, it is £34.99 for the two cards.
Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight via DAZN can watch online via their website and app. Coverage is set to begin at 10:30pm BST.
