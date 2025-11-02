20
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream for Premier Sports Cup semi final today

2025-11-02
383 1 minute read

Celtic face Rangers this afternoon for the usual bragging rights and a place in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Most notably in the dugouts as neither Brendan Rodgers and Russell Martin will be in charge at Hampden Park.

Danny Rohl has since taken over and he will be up against Celtic legend Martin O’Neill who marks his return to a fixture he dominated for so long during his first spell in charge at Parkhead.

Martin O’Neill holds significant Old Firm derby experience over Danny Rohl

Getty Images

Celtic have overcome Falkirk and Partick Thistle to reach this stage. Rangers, on the other hand, beat Alloa Athletic and Hibernian to set up the chance to gain a measure of revenge from where they lost on penalties after a six-goal thriller.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the latest Old Firm Derby…

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Premier Sports 1. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of an 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Premier Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Premier Sports Player app and website.


