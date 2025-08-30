How to watch Chelsea FC vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Chelsea take on west London rivals Fulham at Saturday lunchtime as the Blues look to build on their opening two games of the Premier League campaign.
Enzo Maresca’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge before they thrashed West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium.
They now take on another side from the capital, but this time, it is their neighbours, managed by Marco Silva.
The Portuguese head coach has cut a frustrated figure this summer with the Cottagers’ lack of transfer activity, with Benjamin Lecomte their only arrival in this window.
That certainly has not been the case for the Blues, who are set to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United to add to fellow new recruits Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato, Estevao, and Dario Essugo.
Fulham, meanwhile come off the back of a good performance in their 1-1 draw with United at Craven Cottage last weekend – their second draw of the season after another 1-1 stalemate at Brighton, where Rodrigo Muniz salvaged a point late on.
How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham
TV channel: This game will be shown live on TNT Sports. Coverage will begin at 11.30am BST ahead of the 12.30pm BST kick off.
Live stream: You can also live stream the match on discovery+ with a subscription.
Live blog: Alternatively, you can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.
