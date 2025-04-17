How to watch Chelsea FC vs Legia Warsaw: TV channel and live stream for Conference League today
A 3-0 win in Poland last week, which saw Tyrique George saw his first senior goal before a double from the returning Noni Madueke, means only a remarkable collapse will prevent the tournament favourites from reaching the final four.
Only another comfortable win will appease the fans, who are starting to turn against manager Enzo Maresca – who in turn is not shy about voicing his opinions back in their direction.
Rapid Vienna or Djurgarden will be the Blues’s opponents in the semi-finals, as long as they get the job done tonight.
How to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 4. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.
