How to watch Chelsea FC vs Legia Warsaw: TV channel and live stream for Conference League today

2025-04-17Last Updated: 2025-04-17
350 1 minute read

A 3-0 win in Poland last week, which saw Tyrique George saw his first senior goal before a double from the returning Noni Madueke, means only a remarkable collapse will prevent the tournament favourites from reaching the final four.

Only another comfortable win will appease the fans, who are starting to turn against manager Enzo Maresca – who in turn is not shy about voicing his opinions back in their direction.

Rapid Vienna or Djurgarden will be the Blues’s opponents in the semi-finals, as long as they get the job done tonight.

How to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 4. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.


