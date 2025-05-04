How to watch Chelsea FC vs Liverpool FC: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
The Reds sealed a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title by thrashing Tottenham 5-1 last weekend and their target now is to finish the season with a 90+ points total.
Enzo Maresca’s side, meanwhile, are in desperate need of all three points in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.
Chelsea – who are on course to reach the Conference League final following a 4-1 semi-final first leg win over Djurgarden – have bounced back from a disappointing Premier League draw at home to Ipswich last month by beating Fulham and Everton in consecutive weeks.
However, with more difficult tests to come, a clash against a Liverpool team fresh off a title win and with little to play for just might work in the west London outfit’s favour as they target a first win over the Reds since 2020.
A huge game for differing reasons and here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 4pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 4.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Anfield.
Source link