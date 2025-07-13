How to watch Chelsea FC vs PSG for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup final today
The newly expanded tournament concludes in New York tonight after four weeks of matches across the United States.
While the attendances may have been underwhelming for some, the prize money is nothing to be sniffed at has both the Blues and PSG have already pocketed upwards of £80m en route to the final. A win tonight will see them lift the trophy, and pocket another £7million or so.
Chelsea, though, face a hugely fearsome task after the reigning European champions, who beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final, beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their first Club World Cup game and beat Real Madrid 4-0 in this tournament’s semi-finals.
Where to watch Chelsea vs PSG
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5), with coverage due to start at 7pm BST.
Live stream: Viewers can also catch the action live online via channel5.com as well as the DAZN website, both of which are free with a registration.
DAZN, whose coverage of the final is scheduled to start at 6:30pm BST on Sunday, is the official global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup.
No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
