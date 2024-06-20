How to watch Copa America 2024: TV channel and live stream for tournament
The Copa America 2024 begins later today as South American champions Argentina look to defend their crown in the United States.
Lionel Messi would of course go on to lift the World Cup in 2022 but it was winning this competition in 2021 that finally ended his hoodoo on the international stage.
It will be fascinating to see if La Albiceleste can continue their era of dominance, though Brazil are looking for revenge after their defeat in the 2021 final.
They may not be a vintage Selecao side but it would be foolish to write them off, while Colombia and Uruguay look strong.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.
Copa America 2024 start date
The Copa America 2024 begins on Thursday 20 June, 2024 and runs until Thursday 14 July.
How to watch Copa America 2024
TV channel: In the UK, Premier Sports have the rights to the tournament.
A subscription to the service costs from £9.99 a month.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Premier Sports app and website.
Source link