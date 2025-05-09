How to watch Coventry vs Sunderland: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off today
As a result of finishing fourth in the regular Championship table, Sunderland will have home advantage in next week’s decider, but must ensure they are still in the tie before kick-off at the Stadium of Light.
Régis Le Bris’ side are simply not in good form heading into the play-offs. Whilst the Black Cats secured a top six finish with five games to spare, they are without a win in six, losing five on the bounce.
On the other hand, Coventry overcame a mini stumble towards the end of the campaign to seal a play-off spot with a final day win over Middlesbrough.
It is now two play-off appearances for the Sky Blues in three years, something that seemed impossible when Frank Lampard was appointed back in November.
The hosts are unbeaten against the visitors this season, however, Sunderland’s history in the play-offs means further success, despite their poor recent form, is certainly achievable.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch…
How to watch Coventry vs Sunderland
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
