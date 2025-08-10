How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FC: TV channel and live stream for Community Shield today
The Reds were crowned the best team in England at a canter last season, and have embarked on remarkable spending spree since with almost £300million spent on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.
All four are expected to start at Wembley today, as they take on an Eagles team who won the first major trophy of their long history at the same stadium in May. Manchester City were beaten that day, can they claim another huge scalp?
It has been a far less successful summer for Palace, who will find out on Monday if they have been reinstated into the Europa League after being demoted to the Conference League due to UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership.
Before then, though, it will be a celebration for both teams’ recent successes as they look to get their hands on another piece of silverare before the new campaign begins.
Where to watch Community Shield today
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 2pm BST ahead of the 3pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Matt Verri at Wembley.
