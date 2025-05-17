How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City for FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup final today
It has been a dream campaign for Oliver Glasner’s Eagles, who enjoyed one of their greatest days as they swept Aston Villa aside in the semi-finals, goals from Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr sealing their progression.
They face formidable opposition in the Man City machine, though. Pep Guardiola’s side have appeared in three of the last six finals, winning two of them, and would be more than happy to spoil Palace’s big day out.
Crystal Palace, remarkably, are without a major title in their history, but are two-time runners-up in this competition.
They will hope to put that record to bed under the Wembley arch in front of their adoring supporters. Will it be third time lucky for Palace?
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and BBC One which are both free to air platforms for UK viewers. Coverage starts at 3pm BST on ITV1 and 3.25pm on BBC One.
Live stream: ITVX and BBC iPlayer will offer a live stream service.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at Wembley.
Free highlights: The BBC Sport app and YouTube channel will show highlights after the game, with an Match of the Day FA Cup final special broadcast on BBC One overnight at 12.25am BST. There is a re-run at 8.25am on Sunday morning.
