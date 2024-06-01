How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing today
Both big-hitting veterans appear to be in last-chance territory at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena for what should be an explosive showdown to potentially decide the unique team boxing event that will see British promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn compete for bragging rights.
It was a sizable shock to see Wilder recruited by Matchroom for this given the history between the former long-reigning WBC world heavyweight champion and Hearn and Anthony Joshua, but he is stepping up this evening as captain with the chance to earn crucial double points.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has admitted that he could retire if he loses again on Saturday night, having been totally outfought in a shock loss to Joseph Parker in Saudi in December that ruined a proposed long-awaited and money-spinning showdown with long-time rival Joshua.
It’s also must-win now for 41-year-old Chinese southpaw ‘Big Bang’ Zhang, who was also beaten by the rejuvenated Parker on his last outing to really take the shine off of those impressive back-to-back wins over Joe Joyce in 2023.
How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang
TV channel: Wilder vs Zhang is being broadcast live in the UK via both DAZN pay-per-view and TNT Sports Box Office. The event as a whole is priced at £21.99.
Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event can also watch it live online via either the DAZN website and app or Discovery+ website and app.
Live blog: Follow the fight and entire card live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.
