How to watch Djokovic vs Medvedev: TV channel, live stream and UK start time for US Open final

Flushing Meadows has been denied a repeat of this summer’s epic Wimbledon showpiece between Djokovic and key rival Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion surprisingly ousted by Medvedev in a thrilling four-setter on Friday.

The Russian world No3 now faces the daunting task of trying to stop Djokovic from claiming a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title this weekend that would see him go level with Margaret Court.

The Serbian, who had already won the Australian and French Opens this year before reaching the finals at Wimbledon and New York, saw off plucky American challenger Ben Shelton in straight sets in the semis.

This is a repeat of the 2021 US Open final, when Medvedev overcame Djokovic in straight sets to win his first and only Grand Slam title to date, wrecking Djokovic’s long-held dream of a calendar slam in the process after losing to the same opponent in the Australian Open final at the start of the same year.

Djokovic boasts a 9-5 lead in the head to head with Medvedev, beating him in the semis in Adelaide this year, though Medvedev came out on top in their last meeting in Dubai in March.

How to watch Djokovic vs Medvedev

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s US Open men’s final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 8:30pm BST.

The match is expected to start at 9pm.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription will also be able to view the contest live online via the Sky Go app.