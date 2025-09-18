How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova: TV channel and live stream for Korea Open today
And she made a fast start to life in Seoul on Wednesday, with a routine 6-3, 6-4 win over Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, the world No41.
She wobbled in the first set, though, fighting back tears on court after a rash of missed serves, before rallying back to a comfortable victory.
Raducanu said afterwards: “I’m happy to have won today. It hasn’t been easy, you know. I’m super pleased with how I came through. Tough conditions, very slow long rallies, long points.”
Krejcikova sits at No39 globally, and launched her own Korea Open campaign with a one-sided opener against Tatiana Prozorova, whom she dispatched in just 76 minutes 6-1, 6-2.
What time is Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova
Raducanu and Krejcikova will play the fourth match of the day on Centre Court.
They will take to the court after Katerina Siniakova and Daria Kasatkina.
Their match will not start before 12pm BST.
How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova
TV channel: The Korea Open will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports Tennis. Coverage on Thursday, September 18, begins from 6am BST.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can follow the action live online via the Sky Go app and website, or via Now TV.
