Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream

England face Denmark in their second game of Euro 2024 knowing a win will earn them a spot in the last 16.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening match thanks to Jude Bellingham’s early header.

And victory over the Danes in Frankfurt should ensure the Three Lions top Group C and earn the easiest possible knockout path.

Here’s everything you need to know about England’s second game of Euro 2024.

What time does England vs Denmark kick off?

England face Denmark at 5pm on Thursday 20 June at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park.

This follows the other Group C clash between Slovenia and Serbia, which kicks off at 2pm on the same day.

England vs Denmark TV channel and live stream

England vs Denmark will be aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK at 5pm BST.

Coverage will start from 4pm and will be presented by Gary Lineker, with Guy Mowbray commentating alongside Alan Shearer.

England vs Denmark team news and talking points

England have 25 of their 26-man squad available to start against Denmark, with only Luke Shaw still training away from the group.

Shaw was named on the bench against Serbia having joined full training last week, but appears to have taken a step back in his recovery and is now following an individualised programme.

This means Kieran Trippier will start on his unfavoured left side again, despite failing to impress in England’s opener.

At centre-back, John Stones and Marc Guehi continued developing their effective partnership against Serbia and will likely continue doing so, with Kyle Walker to their right.

England’s biggest current tactical debate is focussed on Declan Rice’s potential partners in central midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started against Serbia and could continue in the role against Denmark, but his performance received mixed reviews.

Conor Gallagher is the most likely replacement if Southgate were to switch things up, but the England boss is unlikely to make a change this early in the competition.

The same goes for Phil Foden’s spot on the left wing. The Premier League Player of the Year struggled to impact the Serbia game but Southgate will likely persevere given his obvious talents and club form.