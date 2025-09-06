How to watch England vs Australia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women’s Rugby World Cup
England face their toughest test yet at the Women’s Rugby World Cup when they take on Australia in their final pool stage fixture.
The Red Roses are already through to the knockout stages with dominant victories over the United States in Sunderland and Samoa in Northampton.
But John Mitchell’s side will be up against the trickiest opponents of the campaign when they face their trickiest opponents so far.
The Wallaroos have one win and one draw to their names, having decimated Samoa in their opener before being held to a 31-31 draw in York by the US.
Joanne Yapp’s side will be dangerous, and this could be a real litmus test to see where the Red Roses are at in their home tournament.
How to watch England vs Australia
TV channel: Viewers in the UK can watch this game for free on BBC Two. Coverage from the Amex Stadium will begin at 4.35pm BST ahead of a 5pm BST kick off.
Live stream: Those with a valid TV licence will be able to stream the game on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.
Live blog: Alternatively, you can follow all the action on Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Arthur Ferridge.
Source link