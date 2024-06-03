How to watch England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 warm-up friendly
With Wembley booked out for the Champions League final, the Three Lions are at St James’ Park in Newcastle for their penultimate game before they jet off to Germany.
It is not exactly ideal preparation for Gareth Southgate, who has a host of key players unavailable due to a mixture of injuries and club commitments.
Still, he has little more time in which to put his plans together and it will be fascinating to see how England operate.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Where to watch England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Channel 4’s website and app will over a live stream service free of charge.
Live blog: Latest updates are available via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Source link