How to watch England vs Fiji for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Fiji earned their first ever win over England when the nations met at Twickenham in August, as Steve Borthwick’s side produced a dreadful display to leave them with huge questions heading into the World Cup.

Some of those have since been answered, with England topping Pool C after winning all four matches. They have still not been hugely convincing from an attacking point of view though, and were fortunate not to be beaten by Samoa a week ago.

Fiji survived a scare of their own, as they went into the final pool-stage match against Portugal needing just a point to reach the last-eight. That almost proved beyond them, with Portugal picking up a shock win and Fiji scraping through thanks to a losing bonus point.

Where to watch England vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live on matchday with Standard Sport’s blog, featuring expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal in Marseille.