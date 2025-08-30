How to watch England vs Samoa for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women’s Rugby World Cup clash today
England take on Samoa in their second pool stage game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday evening.
The Red Roses came through their opener against the United States in some style, winning 69-7 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland as Ellie Kildunne starred.
Head coach John Mitchell has shuffled his pack for this game against a Samoan side who were thrashed 73-0 by Australia in their first match in Pool A. and they take on the host nation at Franklin’s Gardens hoping to at least hold out defensively.
England, beaten finalists back in 2022, will see this as a perfect audition for the fringe figures in their squad before they face their sternest test to date against Australia next weekend.
How to watch England vs Samoa
TV channel: Live coverage of the match is available via BBC Two. The BBC are the official rights holders to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.
Their broadcast starts at 4.35pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans with a valid TV license can also watch the match live online via BBC iPlayer.
Live blog: Follow the match online with Standard Sport’s live blog.
Source link