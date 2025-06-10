How to watch England vs Senegal FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for friendly today
England will be looking for a much-improved display as they host Senegal tonight.
The Three Lions laboured to a 1-0 win over Andorra on Saturday in their latest World Cup qualifier, with Harry Kane’s finish the only goal Thomas Tuchel’s side could manage against the minnow.
The England boss made it clear after the match he was unimpressed with what he saw and will be demanding much more intensity at the City Ground, even if Senegal’s visit is a friendly encounter.
It is now only a year until the World Cup and with England not in action until they face Andorra again in September, Tuchel will want his players to make the most of every minute together.
Senegal drew with Ireland on Friday night, as Ismaila Sarr scored late on in Dublin.
How to watch England vs Senegal
TV channel: In the UK, England vs Senegal is being shown live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off at the City Ground.
Live stream: You can also watch the game live online via the ITVX app, which is free with a sign-up.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from England reporters Simon Collings and Dom Smith.
