How to watch England vs Slovakia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today
The Three Lions are heavy favourites and will be desperate to step things up a notch in Gelsenkirchen this evening after a hugely lacklustre group stage showing that led to plenty of criticism aimed at under-fire manager Gareth Southgate.
They had looked set for a blockbuster first knockout showdown with the Netherlands this weekend, though Georgia’s shock win over Portugal in Group F resulted in them being paired with Slovakia on Sunday night instead.
Francesco Calzona’s side are clear underdogs having got through as one of the four best-third place finishers at the tournament, but have already shown what they are capable of by upsetting fancied Belgium before a late defeat by Ukraine and draw with Romania.
Slovakia have never previously beaten England and managed only one draw in six attempts, at Euro 2016. Their last meeting was a 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss at Wembley in September 2017.
How to watch England vs Slovakia
TV channel: England vs Slovakia will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3:30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can also watch the game live and for free online via the ITVX website and app.
Live blog: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport’s live match blog, featuring expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke.
