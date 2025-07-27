How to watch England vs Spain: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2025 final today
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are one win away from becoming the first England side to retain a major title, but will face their toughest challenge of the summer in tonight’s final.
They will go toe to toe with world champions Spain with the trophy on the line.
England go into the match as underdogs after coming from behind to win in both the quarter-final and semi-final, both of which required extra time.
They will be boosted in the final, though, by the return of Lauren James, fit again after suffering an ankle issue in the semi-final.
Spain had a considerably tougher route to the final, facing Switzerland and Germany in their knockout matches.
She will be one to watch in the final, as will Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, widely regarded as one of the greatest women’s footballers of all time.
Previewing the match, England captain Leah Williamson admitted the Lionesses would need to be at their best: “Every team is hard to beat and every team poses a different threat and challenge, and we have to stay in it for as long as possible until we can take advantage of it.”
Where to watch England vs Spain
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live for free on both BBC One and ITV1. Coverage will start on both channels at 4pm BST ahead of the 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: BBC iPlayer and ITVX will each offer a live stream service.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
