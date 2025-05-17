How to watch Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen: TV channel and live stream for Boxing today
Controversy ultimately overshadowed the pair’s first bout which was on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh back in December.
Fisher – AKA ‘The Romford Bull’ – eventually won via split decision to preserve his undefeated record, despite being knocked down for the first time in his career.
However, many observers felt that Allen was robbed of what would have been a career-best victory in Saudi Arabia.
Back on home soil, Allen – known as the ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’ has the chance to set the record straight as he challenges Fisher for the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title at the Copper Box Arena.
Fisher fought in this venue last summer as he demolished Alen Babic in just 36 seconds. A more sterner test awaits against Allen whose professional boxing record shows 18 victories by knockout.
How to watch Fisher vs Allen 2
TV channel and stream: In the UK, Fisher vs Allen 2 is being broadcast live this weekend via DAZN.
A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.
Live blog: You can also follow the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s live blog.
