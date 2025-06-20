How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup match today
He had an instant impact, too, assisting Chelsea’s second of the afternoon. He is in line to make his full debut tonight, and could do so alongside the former Strasbourg pairing of Mamadou Sarr and Andrey Santos.
A win would all but see them through to the knockout stages of the competition.
Brazilian side Flamengo took all three points from their opening tie against ES Tunis, winning 2-0 after goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo.
They won the 1981 Intercontinental Cup, a now-defunct cousin of the Club World Cup, beating Liverpool 3-0 in the final, which was held in Tokyo. They will hope to continue their legacy of beating British sides on the international stage tonight.
How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via channel5.com and the DAZN website. Coverage starts at 6pm BST ahead of a 7pm kick-off.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup. No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog.
