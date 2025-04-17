How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today
A 1-1 draw last week in north London leaves the tie finely poised ahead of tonight’s decider in Germany, though Spurs were guilty of a host of missed chances in the first leg.
A poor start, which saw Hugo Ekitike score in the opening minutes, threatened a miserable night in Tottenham but Ange Postecoglou’s side recovered well and should have run out winners.
But it is all down to tonight, with the winner facing either Bodo/Glimt or Lazio for a place in the Europa League final. Win, and it’s two more from glory. Lose, and Postecoglou’s time may be up.
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 3. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
