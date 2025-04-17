44
49
24
33
4
46
11
13
20
25
32
10
31
40
5
3
15
14
30
39
18
37
9
23
35
1
48
2
29
8
26
38
43
34
16
22
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

2025-04-17Last Updated: 2025-04-17
356 1 minute read

A 1-1 draw last week in north London leaves the tie finely poised ahead of tonight’s decider in Germany, though Spurs were guilty of a host of missed chances in the first leg.

A poor start, which saw Hugo Ekitike score in the opening minutes, threatened a miserable night in Tottenham but Ange Postecoglou’s side recovered well and should have run out winners.

But it is all down to tonight, with the winner facing either Bodo/Glimt or Lazio for a place in the Europa League final. Win, and it’s two more from glory. Lose, and Postecoglou’s time may be up.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 3. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.


Source link

2025-04-17Last Updated: 2025-04-17
356 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

2023-09-29
Mauricio Pochettino makes Carabao Cup final prediction as Chelsea eye revenge after heavy Liverpool defeat

Mauricio Pochettino makes Carabao Cup final prediction as Chelsea eye revenge after heavy Liverpool defeat

2024-02-01
Schedule, player list, venues and what we know as Jon Rahm joins

Schedule, player list, venues and what we know as Jon Rahm joins

2023-12-08
Three takeaways from England’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia

Three takeaways from England’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia

2024-06-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo