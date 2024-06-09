How to watch French Open men’s final: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Zverev vs Alcaraz
The No4 seed Zverev takes on No3 seed Alcaraz in the first men’s final at Roland Garros since 2004 not to feature Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer.
Zverev heads into the final on a 12-match winning streak on clay, including winning the Italian Open last month. He has reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in each of the past four year – more than anyone else – and is battling for his first Grand Slam crown.
Alcaraz, six years Zverev’s junior having turned 21 last month, is looking to add the French Open title to his wins at Wimbledon the US Open.
Here’s everything you need to know about Zverev vs Alcaraz and where to watch.
What time does French Open men’s final start?
The French Open women’s final will start at 1.30pm BST on Sunday June 9, 2024.
Where to watch French Open men’s final?
TV channel: The match will be on Eurosport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.
