How to watch Fulham FC vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League
The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in their opening weekend encounter at Old Trafford, with Riccardo Calafiori nodding home a 13th-minute winner.
Ruben Amorim’s side were unlucky in defeat, with new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha looking bright on their competitive debuts for the club, while new star striker Benjamin Sesko made his bow off the bench.
Craven Cottage could be the stage that the Slovenian makes his full debut for the club, and there will be question marks over whether Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund make the matchday squad after being omitted from the Arsenal clash last weekend.
Fulham, meanwhile, will be buoyed by Rodrigo Muniz’s last-minute equaliser on the Sussex coast as he silenced the swirling rumours to salvage a point against Brighton.
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United
TV channel: This game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage running over from the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest game beforehand. Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.
Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch the match on Sky Go, and you can also watch it on Now TV with a sports membership.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on Standard Sport’s live blog!
