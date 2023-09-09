How to watch Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka: TV channel and live stream for US Open 2023 final today

The teenager is looking to win her first Grand Slam at her second attempt, having reached the French Open final last year, and faces world-no1-in-waiting at the Arthur Ashes Stadium.

Sabalenka already has the Australia Open in the bag this year, and reached thes semi-finals at Wimbledon and in France, and hopes some of the crowd will be in her corner.

“I’m still hoping that probably some of them will be supporting me. Will be just a little bit,” Sabalenka said with a laugh. “Just sometimes, please. Please!”

How to watch US Open 2023 final

TV channel: The Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage scheduled to get underway at 8.30pm BST ahead of a 9pm start.

Live stream: The women’s singles final, as well as tennis from across the courts, can be enjoyed live online via the Sky Sports app and website. NOW customers can also subscribe to Sky Sports.