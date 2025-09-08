How to watch Ghana vs Mali for FREE: Live stream and TV channel for World Cup qualifier today
Ghana will look to take another huge step towards World Cup 2026 qualification tonight as they take on Mali.
A 1-1 draw with Chad last time out, which saw Celestin Ecua equalise late in the game despite the Black Stars dominating proceedings, was frustrating but ultimately not as damaging as first feared due to results elsewhere.
Ghana remain three points clear at the top of the qualification standings, and four clear of tonight’s opponents, with two games to go.
Mali will prove a stern test, though, having lost just once in their last seven games, and conceded just four times in the same run, meaning hopes of automatic qualification remains alive.
It should be a tight battle in Accra in what is the penultimate round of CAF qualification.
How to watch Ghana vs Mali for FREE
Ghana vs Mali will take place today, Monday, September 8, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST (7pm local time).
TV channel: The match has not been selected for live broadcast on UK TV.
Live stream: UK viewers can watch the game for free via FIFA+, the free streaming service provided by world football’s governing body. Bookmaker bet365 will also be providing a live stream of the World Cup qualifier for registered users.
