How to watch Ghana vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV channel and live stream for Unity Cup third place play-off today
A vastly inexperienced Black Stars squad were beaten 2-1 by rivals Nigeria on Wednesday night, though that was certainly a game of two halves. Second best in the opening 45 minutes at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, Otto Addo’s side trailed by two at the break.
However, they rallied in the second half, halved the deficit with Brandon Thomas-Asante’s first international goal and were inches away from sending the game into penalties when Abu Francis had an effort superbly saved by Stanley Nwabali in injury time.
24 hours earlier, Trinidad did fight back from two-goal deficit in a thriller against Jamaica. But Dwight Yorke’s side conceded an injury time penalty from which Richard King successfully dispatched in a dramatic finale.
If the games both nations were involved in earlier in the week is any indication, entertainment is guaranteed in west London this afternoon.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…
How to watch Ghana vs Trinidad and Tobago
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast on TV.
Live stream: However, Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch a live stream via the Premier Sports website or the Premier Sports Player app. Coverage starts at 12.25pm BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.
