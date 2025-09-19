40
46
15
5
43
11
31
4
38
48
25
29
14
37
44
20
34
8
33
24
23
3
32
30
16
26
39
49
1
13
10
35
2
9
22
18
How to watch Great Britain vs USA in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals: TV channel and live stream

How to watch Great Britain vs USA in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals: TV channel and live stream

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
337 2 minutes read


It is a third run to the last four in four years for Anne Keothavong’s team, who face their toughest test to date against an American quartet packed with talent from the top of the WTA rankings.

World No7 Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked player in their squad, and she will take the first singles spot against Britain’s Katie Boulter this weekend.

Emma Navarro, the world No17, will be Sonay Kartal’s opponent in the second rubber.

Pegula has not been out of the world’s top 10 for the past three years, and she had been in good form having reached the semi-finals of the recent US Open, until she was beaten by Elena Rybakina in the US’ victory over Kazakhstan in the last eight.

She did, however, make amends alongside Taylor Townsend in the deciding doubles rubber.

For Boulter, she has impressed upon arrival in Shenzhen, beating Moyuka Uchijima in Britain’s win over Japan in the quarter-finals last time out.

That was Boulter’s 17th win from 23 matches representing her country, and she believes that GB have “nothing to lose” ahead of the last-four showdown.

“To be in the semi-final is another opportunity,,” Boulter said.

“We’ve got some world-class tennis players down the other end. They also don’t know what we’re capable of.

“I think we’re all going to have a free swing and get after them. I’m very excited for this next tie.”

Kartal, the world No82, was beaten by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the US Open, but dominated Ena Shibahara earlier this week.


Source link

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
337 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

US Open 2025 tee times: Full schedule and round three groupings as Rory McIlroy paired with Xander Schauffele

US Open 2025 tee times: Full schedule and round three groupings as Rory McIlroy paired with Xander Schauffele

2025-06-14
The up and coming British players at Wimbledon you’ve never heard of

The up and coming British players at Wimbledon you’ve never heard of

2024-06-30
Former Hibs CEO to play a key role in Luton's Power Court move after joining the Hatters

Former Hibs CEO to play a key role in Luton's Power Court move after joining the Hatters

2025-05-17
Chelsea and West Ham keen on £15m-rated Archie Brown as interest in Gent's English left-back grows

Chelsea and West Ham keen on £15m-rated Archie Brown as interest in Gent's English left-back grows

2024-03-01
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo