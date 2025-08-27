How to watch Grimsby vs Man Utd FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today
The Red Devils, who won the competition in 2022-23 campaign after beating Newcastle in the final at Wembley, have entered earlier than usual this season due to not having any European commitments this term.
Ruben Amorim’s side head into the game still seeking a first win of the new season after picking up one point from their opening two Premier League matches, a loss at home to Arsenal and a 1-1 draw away at Fulham.
Man United will be expected to overcome the League Two side, although it may not be straightforward as the Mariners have made an unbeaten start to the campaign, winning three three of their five league games and overcoming Shrewsbury at home in the last round.
It’s a first meeting between the two sides in 77 years and below is everything you need to know about how to watch this one unfold.
How to watch Grimsby vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live, for free, on ITV. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST on ITV1 ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
The Carabao Cup second round tie is also being shown on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Live stream: ITVX will offer a live stream service, which is free with a sign-up. Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action live online with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
Source link