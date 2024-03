Halep maintained her innocence throughout a long process, as she was charged for that positive result as well as irregularities in her athlete biological passport.

While she was initially banned until October 2026, that four-year ban for doping was reduced to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Cas ruled Halep had “one the balance of probabilities” not taken roxadustat intentionally, and the reduction in ban has left her free to resume her career.