How to watch Hong Kong vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream for friendly today
A long and disappointing campaign for Manchester United officially concludes this afternoon when they face the Hong Kong national team in the last of two post-season friendlies.
Attentions now turn to finding some positives at the Hong Kong Stadium, though changes to the starting line-up are expected with Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire not joining the squad for the second friendly.
With this being Man Utd’s final game of the season, head coach Ruben Amorim has stressed the importance of giving something back to the supporters.
He said: “I think everybody understands it’s a really hard context because we had the season we had, and it’s hard in this moment to face the fans around the world. We want to finish this season but at the same time we want to give something to the fans.
“If there’s one thing that’s really important in this club, it’s that we need to face our fans in this moment.”
How to watch Hong Kong vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV. Coverage starts at 12pm BST ahead of a 1pm kick-off.
Live stream: MUTV subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the club’s official website with a Match Day Live show set to begin at 12pm BST.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Source link